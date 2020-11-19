Al Roker Can’t Wait For 2020 To Be Over

An enormous number of people were relieved to hear that Al Roker’s prostate cancer surgery last week was a success. Despite the big shake-up at NBC a few years ago, Al was one of the survivors and he remains a morning show favorite. He was bombarded by get well wishes – even from people at competing networks. Al said he’s eager to get 2020 out of the way and this weekend he power walked in Central Park to hasten his getting back to business.

