Timothee Chalamet: It’s Time To Talk About Woody Allen

Timothee Chalamet appears to be lost in his thoughts as he rides his bike around Manhattan’s Battery Park. Just maybe, one of these days he will think about addressing his issues with Woody Allen. Is he blocking out what he did to devastate Woody’s career? When Timothee announced that he regretted working with Woody in A Rainy Day in New York and was donating his salary to charity, he implied that he believed the accusation that Woody was guilty of molesting his daughter Dylan in 1992. (Two investigations found Woody NOT guilty and NO ONE else ever accused him of such behavior) Following his lead, other actors backed away from Woody because they were afraid NOT to, and it was fashionable in the Time’s Up era. Amazon dumped the movie and Woody’s career is demolished. Yet Timothee refuses to discuss this horrific incident in interviews, citing “contractual obligations.” It’s time for Timothee to think and talk about this issue.

