Link between the World Health Organization and the World Economic Forum

With the World Health Organization (WHO) at the forefront of the medical side of the COVID-19 pandemic and the World Economic Forum (WEF) at the forefront of what our society will look like in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era, it is interesting to look at the connections between the leaders of the two organizations.

First, we have this fellow who is driving the COVID-19 pandemic medical agenda:

…and, then we have this fellow who is driving the post-COVID-19 pandemic economic agenda:

Now, thanks to Twitter, we can link these two members of the ruling class together as shown here:

Back in 2017, the two representatives of the oligarchy were already preparing for a "closer WHO-WEF collaboration" by being prepared for "health emergencies".

Here's Ghebreyesus once again "blowing smoke up the ass" of Klaus Schwab at the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that Schwab did not have a Twitter account at that point in time:

On November 26, 2020, Klaus Schwab took a leap of faith and entered the Twittersphere. For a man who praises technology at every turn, his late arrival on Twitter is rather interesting. If you should happen to care, here is a link to his account (although I must admit it is fascinating to note that he has comments turned off, probably in an effort to control hate speech):

Schwab's first tweet was to promote "The Davos Agenda" as shown here:

As an aside, note that The Davos Agenda is set to be a virtual meeting this year meaning that there is no need for all of those private jets (using unicorn farts as fuel to reduce their owners' carbon footprint) to fly in and out of Davos as is typical in other years. The agenda of the meeting is stated clearly on the WEF's "The Davos Agenda" webpage as shown here:

It is important to note that "The Davos Agenda" is "committed to improving the state of the world" through the following:

Thankfully, the ruling class will receive ideas on helping them "choose innovative and bold solutions to stem the pandemic and drive a robust economy over the next year". That's a relief for us all, particularly since the useless eaters are unable to fix the economic problems that governments have created for us all during the pandemic?

Now, back to the two best ruling class friends. Once Schwab was part of the Twittersphere, Ghebreyesus wasted no time in, once again, blowing smoke in Schwab's direction as shown here:

There is a Japanese proverb "When the character of a person is not clear, look at their friends" better known the West as "You can tell a lot about a person by the friends they keep". In the case of the overlords at the World Health Organization and the World Economic Forum, this mantra has proven itself to be particularly apt. Schwab and Ghebreyesus are fine examples of how the ruling class has given itself the right to control us all.

