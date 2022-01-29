Canada – A Primer For How the World Economic Forum Infiltrates Governments

It's becoming increasingly apparent that the World Economic Forum, the purveyor and promoter of our dystopic future, has its hands in governments around the world most often through its programs of so-called "young leadership". One of these programs, the Forum of Young Global Leaders or YGL, was founded by Klaus Schwab in 2004 and now includes over 1400 people from 120 nationalities.

From the YGL website, we find this under "Who We Are":

"The Young Global Leaders Community is an accelerator for a dynamic community of exceptional people with the vision, courage, and influence to drive positive change in the world.

Our growing membership of more than 1,400 members and alumni of 120 nationalities includes civic and business innovators, entrepreneurs, technology pioneers, educators, activists, artists, journalists, and more.

Aligned with the World Economic Forum’s mission, we seek to drive public-private co-operation in the global public interest. We are united by the belief that today’s pressing problems present an opportunity to build a better future across sectors and boundaries."

…and this:

"The Forum of Young Global Leaders accelerates the impact of a diverse community of responsible leaders across borders and sectors to shape a more inclusive and sustainable future."

Here are their so-called "principles" which are quite interesting given that the parent organization is made up of the world's wealthiest oligarchs:

Here is how the nomination process works noting that candidates must be 38 years of age or younger:

Here are the Board Members of YGL noting that Nicole Schwab is Klaus Schwab's daughter because, after all, you have to keep the power in the family:

Obviously, the World Economic Forum's leadership anoints these individuals as future leaders in business and politics and using Schwab's contacts around the world, there is little doubt that this group of younger human beings have access to the halls of power that are opened only to a very, very, very small percentage of people.

That said, it is interesting to note the Young Global Leaders alumni includes a significant number of today's politicians including:

With that background, let's look at a key revelation from Klaus Schwab. In October 2017, he delivered the 2017 Malcolm H. Wiener Lecture on International Political Economy held at the Harvard Kennedy School as shown here:

Schwab's musings were preceded by a performance by cellist Yo-Yo Ma who just happens to be a member of the ultra-exclusive WEF Board of Trustees as shown here:

Here is a link to the video on YouTube. Don't worry, you don't have to watch the entire video but if you go to the 1 hour and 8 minute mark, you will find the most interesting part of the exchange:

Here is a transcript of his key comments after being thanked for how he has "…devoted his life to make the world a better place" and how he has been a part of bringing the Young Global Leaders to Harvard. He was to tell the audience about the two nations in which the Young Global Leaders have emerged, playing an important role in terms of governance:

"Actually, this notion to integrate young leaders (cough) is part of the World Economic Forum since many years. I have to say when I mention our names like Mrs. Merkel even Vladimir Putin and so on, they all have been Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum. But, what we are very proud of now is the young generation like Prime Minister Trudeau, President of Argentina and so on that we penetrate the cabinets. So, yesterday, I was at the reception for Prime Minister Trudeau and I know that half of this cabinet or even more than half of this cabinet are for our…actually our Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum."

…The story in Argentina and so in France now with the President was a Young Global Leader but what is important for me is that those Young Global Leaders have an opportunity to come here you have established a course now since several years and I think it has this cooperation has a tremendous impact because being here for a week really creates a strong community. In addition to the Young Global Leaders, we have now the Global Shapers in 450 cities around the world….What is astonishing is to see how those young people really have a different mindset and I have great admiration because when I have a group of Global Shapers in the room and I ask them "Are you thinking in global terms or in national terms", the majority would say in global terms. If I ask them "What is more important for you, to make money or serve society, more, certainly, than 80 percent would raise their hand and say serving society."

Canada – you are at the forefront of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset, whether you like it or not. even if Klaus is exaggerating the reality of Canada's federal cabinet, the very thought that he is proud that he has been able to infiltrate nations at the highest levels is absolutely frightening, not to mention extremely infuriating.

Now, since Klaus proudly brought up the subject of the WEF's infiltration of Canada's parliament, let's look at one of the key members of the Trudeau government and her link to the World Economic Forum:

Freeland was also a Young Global Leader.

Now, she's this:

As Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, she is the second-most powerful politician in Canada and, while it is just speculation, pundits believe that she will be seeking the position as Liberal Party leader once Justin takes his leave. Freeland is the first Deputy Prime Minister since 2006 and is only the tenth person to hold that position in Canadian parliamentary history. During the pandemic, she was the main public face of the Trudeau government's response while Justin Trudeau spent his days at Rideau Cottage, holding daily remote press conferences.

This begs the question; where do Freeland's loyalties lie? To her World Economic Forum masters or to Canadian voters?

While this is just one example of the political power of Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum, from the totalitarian responses to the pandemic from nations like Canada, New Zealand and France (among others), we can pretty much assure ourselves that the WEF affiliates known as Young Global Leaders in these governments are focussed on delivering Klaus Schwab's dystoptic version of the technocentric, transhumanist future of the Great Reset. After all, they are beholden to him for granting them the position and privileges that are part of being a Young Global Leader.

This does make me have to question one thing; how are people like Chrystia Freeland, her family and her Young Global Leaders going to feel about "owning nothing" in 2030?

