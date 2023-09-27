This article was last updated on September 27, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Nazi Influences in Ukraine Prior to 2022 and How We Are Being Gaslit

While recent events in Canada’s House of Commons have brought the historical connection between Nazis and Ukraine to the forefront, in fact, prior to Russia’s actions in Ukraine in February 2022, modern concerns about these connections have existed going back to the Maidan Revolution in February 2014 as you will see in this posting.

Here are some examples of media and think tank coverage of the relationship between Nazis/the far right and Ukraine. If you click on the name of the publication/think tank, you will be taken directly to the source material.

1.) Atlantic Council –

2a.) The Times of Israel –

2b.) The Times of Israel –

3.) Forward –

4.) BBC –

5.) Eurasianet –

6.) Jewish Telegraphic Agency –

7.) Bellingcat –

8.) CTV News (Canada) –

9.) The George Washington Universitynstitute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies –

10.) Radio Free Europe –

11.) Channel 4 News (United Kingdom) –

This is just a sampling of how Western outlets covered the relationship between Nazis and the far right in Ukraine after the Maidan Revolution of February 2014. Isn’t it funny how the media was concerned about Nazis in Ukraine until Russia decided that it needed to do something about it in 2022 and then all of a sudden it was all about Russia destroying Ukraine? Since then….crickets on the issue.

It couldn’t be more clear that our Western leaders have spent a great deal of energy gaslighting us when it comes to Russia and Ukraine since February 2022, could it?

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.