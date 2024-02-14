This article was last updated on February 14, 2024

NATO and the Long War with Russia

In a recent article that appeared on February 10, 2024 in Germany’s Welt am Sonntag, NATO Secretary General and Chief Warmonger, Jens Stoltenberg weighed in on NATO’s future with Russia:

“NATO is not looking for war with Russia. But we have to prepare ourselves for a confrontation that could last decades.“

“If Putin wins in Ukraine, there is no guarantee that Russian aggression will not spread to other countries.”

On the same day at a campaign rally in South Carolina, presumptive Republican presidential candidate and former President of the United States, Donald Trump recounted the following:

“One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, ‘Well, sir, if we don’t pay and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us? “I said, ‘You didn’t pay. You’re delinquent.’ He said, ‘Yes, let’s say that happened.’ No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them (Russia) to do whatever the hell they want.”

In the February 12th edition of Welt, Stoltenberg responded to Trump as quoted here:

“After statements by US presidential candidate Donald Trump, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned against hints that allies could not fulfill their duty of assistance in the event of an attack. “Any hint that the allies will not defend each other undermines all our security, including that of the USA,” Stoltenberg said on Sunday.

This means a higher risk for American and European soldiers. He expects the USA to remain a strong and committed NATO ally, regardless of who wins the presidential election. Trump wants to stand for the Republicans again in the vote in the November vote.

Stoltenberg stressed on Sunday that NATO was ready and able to defend all allies. “Every attack on NATO is countered with a united and energetic response.“

To put these comments into perspective, here is a transcript of comments made by Stoltenberg from February 7th, 2024 meeting of all National Security Advisers from all NATO nations held in Brussels with my bolds throughout:

“In our meeting today, NATO Allies discussed our preparations for the Washington Summit in July including Ukraine; deterrence and defence; and the growing challenge posed by China.

Today, Allies reiterated their support for Ukraine. This is not charity. It is in our own security interest. A Russian victory would weaken us, and embolden not just Moscow, but also China, Iran, and North Korea. That matters for Europe’s security. And it matters for America’s security.

By spending a fraction of our military budgets, we have helped Ukraine to destroy a substantial part of Russia’s combat capacity.

Our support is also an example of true transatlantic burden sharing. Where both Europe and North America are making critical contributions to preserve Ukraine’s freedom. Last week in Washington, I heard strong support for Ukraine from Congressional leaders – both Republicans and Democrats. The debate continues in Washington on funding for a number of important priorities. It is vital that the United States Congress agrees on continued support for Ukraine in the near future. And I count on all Allies to sustain their commitment.

Today, we also discussed further bolstering NATO’s deterrence and defence.

At the Summit, we will demonstrate that we are delivering on our commitments. Including by fully resourcing our new defence plans, investing in new capabilities and accelerating efforts to strengthen our transatlantic defence industrial base.

Since last July, NATO has agreed industry deals worth some 10 billion US dollars, including 5.5 billion dollars for 1,000 more Patriot air defence missiles just last month. A deal that will build more production capacity in Europe for this vital capability.

The world has become more dangerous. But NATO has become stronger. With more forces, higher readiness and increased defence investment…

NATO is now holding Steadfast Defender – our biggest military exercise in decades. Our exercise demonstrates that there should be no room for miscalculation in Moscow about NATO’s readiness and resolve to protect all Allies.

In our meetings today, we also addressed the growing challenge posed by China. Our competitors are increasingly joining forces. And Russia’s increasing cooperation with China, Iran, and North Korea raises serious concerns.

So it is even more important that NATO is working more closely with partners like Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.”

One might almost think that NATO’s chief warmonger is preparing us for an all-out, protracted war with Russia, isn’t it?

Given that Russia, China, North Korea and Iran have been driven into each other’s arms by American-style bullying, it’s very clear that the growing global divide being created as the world’s secondary powers become more militarily powerful and more tightly linked and the United States and Europe/NATO fade as the world’s most powerful ruling nations could well result in a war that has the potential to destroy humankind.

