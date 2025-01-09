Not a good move for America to have Canada as the 51st state

President Donald Trump wants Canada to become the 51st state.

This is not a good move for the USA.

Why? Because “that’s the country most Americans pretend to be from when they are traveling overseas.

Over the years of my international Travel I have come across many United states travellers wearing Canadian flags stitched to their jackets.

Americans know that Canadians are more liked, trusted and even appreciated than Americans in European countries.

What will they do now?