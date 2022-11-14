This article was last updated on November 14, 2022

Join us on Saturday, November 26th for Cornerstone’s Annual Christmas Fun Fair and Market. This event is FREE with lots of fun activities for the whole family.

Get the perfect Christmas gift from one of our awesome artisan vendors, exciting fun activities for your kids, food, and yu can win some amazing prizes.

Check out our website for more information. www.cornerstonechurch.ca/funfair Help us build a ‘Food Mountain”. Bring a non-perishable food item so we can help families that are in need in our community.

