This article was last updated on June 20, 2022

Apple US staff votes to form first union

Employees at an Apple Store in Maryland, in the United States, have voted to organize as a collective. Employees of the software giant have joined together for the first time in the United States to form a union. Such initiatives have always been opposed by the firm.

The business in Townson, a Baltimore suburb, saw 65 of its 110 employees vote to become a union. 33 people abstained. AppleCORE (Apple’s Coalition of Organized Retail Employees) was the moniker given by some of the workers who wanted to join the union. They’d like greater control over things like pay, hours worked, and workplace safety.

Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook was informed by the employees in the coalition that they intended to create a union. This group’s stated goal was to “obtain rights that we don’t have currently,” according to their statement.

A union named the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) has been requested by the workers (IAM). CORE members have showed “courage” in their historic victory, stated the head of IAM.

Experiments in the Past

Recent attempts by employees to form a union at large corporations in the United States have been increasing. Unions have been formed by workers at Amazon, Starbucks, and other companies. This has had no effect thus far.

A union was formed by Amazon warehouse workers in New York after they agreed to it. Additionally, that was a first for the country of the USA. As a result, Amazon is requesting a second vote on the matter.

Apple staff in Atlanta have also attempted this in the past. Due to claimed intimidation, they withdrew from the competition at the last minute. Apple employees began using the hashtag #AppleToo last year to voice their displeasure with their working circumstances.

Townson’s vote was not mentioned by Apple.