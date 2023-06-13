This article was last updated on June 13, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

UN: Ukraine Dam Breach Leads to Food Problems Worldwide

The destruction of the dam in Ukraine’s Dnipro River is leading to major problems for international food security, the United Nations says. This is because a huge amount of water flows to the south of Ukraine. A lot of grain is grown there.

Major Flooding and Higher Food Prices Expected

The water flowing towards the area will cause major flooding, according to the UN. Because Ukraine is one of the world’s most important grain producers, the organization expects higher food prices.

Major problems with harvesting and sowing for the next crop are “almost inevitable,” UN emergency coordinator Martin Griffiths told the BBC.

It is already difficult for farmers in the area to work on the land due to shelling in the area. They also have to demine their land. The Ukrainian government fears that several million tons of crops will be lost due to the floods.

In addition, a lot of drinking water is lost. The reservoir behind the dam is the main source of clean drinking water for at least 700,000 people.

‘Guilty Dam Breach Has a Lot to Explain’

The large dam in the Dnipro River broke last Tuesday, resulting in a flood disaster. The cause of the dam burst has not yet been determined. Ukraine and Russia blame each other for it.

Measurements from the Norwegian Seismological Institute and from American satellites indicate that the dam was destroyed by an explosion. According to Griffiths, the person responsible has a lot to explain. “He is guilty of a violation of the Geneva Conventions on the Law of Humanitarian Law,” he said.

Thousands of homes in the area were flooded. At least thirteen people have died, but the death toll may be higher.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.