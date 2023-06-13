Paul McCartney Uses Artificial Intelligence to Give Life to ‘Lost’ Beatles Song

This article was last updated on June 13, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Unfinished Final Beatles Song with a Touch of AI

Artificial Intelligence is making waves in the music industry, especially after Paul McCartney used it to recreate “the last Beatles” song. In an interview with BBC Radio 4, he revealed that he used AI to create a new song using the original voice of John Lennon.

Now and Then

Lennon wrote “Now And Then” in 1978 but was unable to complete it before he died two years later. McCartney received the original demo in 1994 from Yoko Ono, Lennon’s widow. However, the quality of the recording was insufficient, being made using a boombox in Lennon’s New York apartment.

A Failed Attempt

Together with producer Jeff Lynne, they polished up two other songs Lennon wrote at around the same time: “Free As A Bird” and “Real Love.” However, when they attempted to work on “Now And Then” in the mid-1990s, the project was put back on hold.

A New Chance with Modern Techniques

The idea of giving the lost song another chance was bourn during the making of the 2021 documentary, Get Back, where modern techniques separated the Beatles members’ voices from the background noise, making it possible for the production team to create “clean” audio.

Using AI to Bring Lennon’s Voice Back to Life

Thanks to artificial intelligence, McCartney was able to finally mix the last Beatles song like he normally would, using Lennon’s voice to create the chorus. By using AI, they were able to extract Lennon’s clean voice from the old demo, giving it a new life.

The Exciting Yet Scary Prospects of AI in Music

While AI is pushing the limits of what is possible in music, McCartney has said it can be scary knowing that there are AI songs coming out with Lennon singing his songs. Even so, he understands that this is the future, and nobody knows how it will turn out.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.