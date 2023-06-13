Jennifer Coolidge Plans to Tell All!

This article was last updated on June 13, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Thanks to The White Lotus and the trophy case full of acting awards she won for her role on the series, Jennifer Coolidge is Hollywood’s It Girl. Although Jennifer has supposedly been killed off of the popular HBO series – as we previously reported our source insists she WILL be back in either flashbacks, as a ghost, or MAYBE she will even survive the drowning! She’s decided to cash in on her newfound (and well deserved) popularity, and write her autobiography. Our literary source says Jennifer has already had a few lucrative offers for her life story, and could earn a bundle of money.

Jennifer’s Autobiography

Why She Decided to Write It

Jennifer Coolidge has been in the entertainment industry for decades, but it wasn’t until her recent role in The White Lotus that she truly became a household name. According to sources close to Jennifer, the overwhelming positive response to her performance on the show, as well as the numerous accolades she has received, convinced her that now was the time to share her life story with the world.

What to Expect

While details on Jennifer’s autobiography are scant at this point, our source tells us that readers can expect a candid and heartfelt account of her life and career. From her humble beginnings in Boston to her rise to fame in Hollywood, Jennifer will take readers on a journey through her life that is sure to captivate and entertain.

Offers on the Table

Although Jennifer has not yet made any official announcements, our source tells us that she has received several lucrative offers for the rights to her autobiography. While the specific figures are unknown, it is rumored that Jennifer could earn a significant amount of money from the book deal alone.