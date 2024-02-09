Hermès Rewards Staff with €4,000 Bonuses after Record Sales Year

This article was last updated on February 9, 2024

The Unprecedented Bonus: A Testament to Hermès’ Exceptional Performance

Hermès, the French luxury goods manufacturer most coveted for its signature Birkin and Kelly handbags, has generously rewarded its employees with an impressive bonus of 4,000 euros each. This grand gesture follows a remarkable sales performance the previous year, predominantly from its high-end, luxury bags. In contrast to the global economy, Hermès flourished amidst escalating inflation occurring worldwide last year. Upscale shoppers, particularly those residing in the United States, Asia, and Europe, demonstrated an insatiable appetite for the luxury group’s extravagant bags, leading to a significant boost in sales. A portion of these profits are now being channelled back to Hermès employees.

To appreciate them for their contribution towards the strong global growth, all 22,000 workers of the company are receiving a bonus of 4,000 euros each. Furthermore, the company also intends to extend a special dividend to its shareholders, amounting to 10 euros per share. Despite having a myriad of products and designs, Hermès loyal customers seemingly can’t get enough of their unique, often scarce-to-find handbags, and exclusive silk scarves. This brand consistently outperforms other competitors, particularly in times of economic uncertainty – a testament to their classic designs and strategic management of production and inventory. This ensures the brand’s exclusivity is tirelessly maintained.

Industry Comparison: Hermès Versus Other Luxury Brands

Last year, Hermès products’ prices increased by an average of 7% due to surging production costs. Still, the company plans to hike prices by an additional 8 to 9% in 2024. The renowned fashion brand saw its annual turnover spike to a staggering 13.4 billion euros – a 16% increment from the previous year. Its profit also soared by 28%, reaching 4.3 billion euros. The brand witnessed an exceptional increase in sales in Japan (14.5%) and in other Asian regions (13%). In China, a vital market for luxury brands, Hermès launched its 33rd store. Combined, Japan and Asia-Pacific emerged as the group’s largest market, yielding a total turnover of 7.5 billion euros.

On the other hand, sales in Europe swelled by 19% to bring in 3 billion euros, while in the US, the revenue was over 2.5 billion euros, marking a 17% increase. Hermès’ performance visibly stood out while other European luxury groups showcased a mixed bag of results. French multinational corporation LVMH, owner of Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, also enjoyed a record year similar to Hermès. Meanwhile, Swiss luxury goods holding company Richemont, owner of Cartier, reported favorable business. However, British luxury fashion house Burberry and Kering, owner of Gucci, fell short in comparison.

