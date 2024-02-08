Round two on Saturday of the six nations rugby

This article was last updated on February 8, 2024

There’s some big games on this Saturday to kick off round two.

France require a win against Scotland to keep their hopes alive.

In the second game it’s Wales taking on England.

Ireland successfully began their bid for back-to-back Grand Slams, England ended their opening game curse and Scotland held on to deny Wales a stunning comeback victory.

No side has ever won back-to-back Grand Slams in the Six Nations.

Ireland’s record away win against France showed why this should be talked about as a realistic possibility this year.

Italy has improved, but will be up against it playing Ireland on Sunday.

There’s too many yellow cards in the game discipline has to be controlled by all teams.

