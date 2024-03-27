This article was last updated on March 27, 2024

Understanding the Knowledge Migrant Scheme

The Knowledge Migrant Scheme in The Netherlands, developed to accommodate highly skilled migrants from outside the European Union, is increasingly under scrutiny. According to the annual report from the Labor Inspectorate, the program is becoming ” outdated and unfocused.”

The Specification of the Knowledge Migrant Scheme

In The Netherlands, over 10,000 organizations have received permission to bring in knowledge migrants. There are some prerequisites these companies must fulfill. One of the primary requirements stipulates that employers must guarantee a wage that is a minimum of one and a half times the average salary. However, the scheme does not take into account the level of education or experience of the migrant workers.

Manipulation of the Scheme

Unfortunately, the scheme’s detachment from workers’ qualification levels has opened routes for misuse. Some employers are taking advantage of the scheme to hire low-skilled migrants, atypical of the scheme’s original intent. The Labor Inspectorate reported finding several professions such as hairdressers, cable layers, concrete braiders, nail salon workers, and cleaners, under the classification of knowledge migrants. These workers often did not receive the stipulated salary applicable to knowledge migrants.

The Reality Masked by Paperwork

The Labor Inspectorate recounts instances where employers have knowledge migrants involved in low-skilled tasks. These workers were subjected to work for 10 hours a day, six days a week. On the surface, the employers seemed to meet the wage criteria. However, the reality significantly varied as these migrants received amounts lower than the minimum wage due to intricate constructions constructed by the employer.

The Challenge Faced by Monitoring Bodies

Monitoring such companies is a daunting task for the Labor Inspectorate. As Rits de Boer, Inspector General of the Labor Inspectorate, points out, “It would be more feasible to monitor a few hundred companies focusing on high-quality knowledge”.

Loopholes Exposing the Scheme

Another loophole in the migrant scheme has been brought to light. Upon completion of five years of work in the Netherlands, a knowledge migrant can apply for Dutch nationality. This provision has created opportunities for misuse. The Labor Inspectorate cites an incident where an individual from an unidentified country paid over 100,000 euros to secure employment as a knowledge migrant in the Netherlands. In the light of recent findings, it is clear that the Knowledge Migrant Scheme is in urgent need of revision. This will not only protect the well-being of migrant workers but also uphold the prestige and intent of the scheme.

