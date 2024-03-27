Istanbul Takes on European Games 2027

This article was last updated on March 27, 2024

The European Games 2027 in Istanbul

The European Olympic Commission’s executive committee has made a unanimous decision – Istanbul, the Turkish metropolis, will be hosting the 2027 European Games. Expected to receive formal approval from all national Olympic committees in June, Istanbul is the sole remaining candidate for the grand event. Hosting the European Games requires no construction of new stadiums in Istanbul, a factor that contributes to the city’s selection. Since their inception in 2015, the European Games have taken place successively in Baku, Minsk, and Krakow. These cities have successfully set a precedent and are a blueprint for the vibrant and spirited events awaiting Istanbul in 2027.

The Long Road to the Olympics

The European Games 2027, along with the 2032 Men’s European Football Championship which Turkey will co-organize with Italy, provides significant opportunities for the nation. These major sporting events pave the route for Turkey to demonstrate its capacity and commitment to successfully manage large-scale global sporting events. Istanbul is not a stranger to the pursuit of the Olympic dream. The city previously vied to host the Games in 2000, 2008, and 2020 – all of which unfortunately proved unsuccessful. Despite the obstacles, Istanbul is resilient in its journey for global recognition in the sports domain. At present, Turkey has set its sights on hosting the epic Olympic Games in 2036, making the European Games 2027 a crucial stepping stone towards this goal. The competition for the 2036 Games is intense, with potential rivals being the future capital of Indonesia, Nusantara, and a yet to be identified location in India. The city of Brisbane has bagged the honor of hosting the 2032 Games, following Paris in 2024, and Los Angeles in 2028.

The journey towards hosting the Olympic Games is a challenging feat, but Istanbul is determined to prove its capabilities. By staging the upcoming European Games in 2027, the city is sending a clear message of its readiness and determination to successfully hold a global sporting event of such magnitude. Istanbul, known for its rich history, warmth, and hospitality, is keenly looking forward to welcoming athletes, sports enthusiasts, and visitors from around the world. The city is ready to add another feather to its cap by hosting a truly memorable European Games in 2027 – a critical stepping stone towards their ultimate goal – hosting the Olympic Games in 2036. With the cooperative efforts of its citizens, sports associations, and government, Istanbul is more than ready to showcase its potential and make its mark in the history of international sports events.

