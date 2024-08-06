This article was last updated on August 9, 2024

Google loses mega lawsuit in US over dominant position

Google has illegally used its monopoly position on the Internet. A court in the United States has determined this. The lawsuit was filed by the US government. The outcome could have major consequences for the tech company.

More than 90 percent of the online search market is owned by Google. The company has invested billions annually to ensure its search engine is the standard on smartphones and PCs. The company went too far, according to the verdict.

According to the judge, competition has been illegally obstructed. It is not yet known what the punishment will be. The company has not yet responded to the verdict.

Attorney General Garland calls it a “historic victory for the American people.” It is the first time that US competition authorities have won such a mega case, after several attempts against large tech companies.

Google is appealing the ruling. In response, Kent Walker, the company’s top lawyer, said the court’s decision “recognizes that Google offers the best search engine, but concludes that we should not make it available in the easiest way.”

The tech giant also points out that Apple and Mozilla – the most important alternative browser makers after Chrome – rate the search engine as the best.

Tech editor Nando Kasteleijn:

“This ruling is a major setback for Google. During the substantive hearing last fall, which lasted ten weeks, the company did everything it could to convince the judges that they were right. There is quite a lot at stake here, the case revolves around the heart of the company: the search engine. Where it all started.

Although it is still unclear what adjustments the judge will require, you can assume that this ruling will be read with great concern at head office. Because how is the judge going to break the monopoly position of the tech giant? In any case, Google will probably take this case to the highest American courts.”

