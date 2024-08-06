This article was last updated on August 6, 2024

Remains of missing tourist found in Australian crocodile

Human remains have been found inside a crocodile in northeastern Australia. Police believe the body is that of 40-year-old tourist David Hogbin, who fell into the Annan River last Saturday. He slipped on a rock and fell more than six meters into the water.

The crocodile was spotted in Queensland state about four kilometers from where the tourist fell into the water. Rangers working in the area killed the crocodile, which was almost five meters long. They recognized the animal by a scar on its head.

Crocodile bend

Hogbin was walking with his wife and children in the nature reserve, which is popular among tourists. He slipped on the smooth stones on the riverbank. A family friend said the man saved his wife’s life by “letting go of his wife as he fell to prevent her from being caught in his fall.”

The wife then heard a splash, after which a crocodile dragged the man away. His children did not see anything of the accident. The spot where Hogbin fell is known as ‘Crocodile Bend’, a place where many tourists come to see crocodiles.

The crocodile and the body remains are further examined to determine that it is indeed the body of the 40-year-old tourist.

12 year old girl

It is the third time this year that a crocodile has killed a human in Australia. So far, 2014 is the record year with four deaths. The number of crocodiles in the area has increased dramatically since the 1970s, when it became a protected species.

A month ago another crocodile was found in Australia killed by rangers. That animal had killed a 12-year-old girl who was swimming with her family in a stream.

