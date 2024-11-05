This article was last updated on November 5, 2024

Raid at Netflix’s Amsterdam office in fraud investigation

Netflix’s European headquarters in Amsterdam have been searched in a tax fraud investigation. A spokesperson for the Functional Public Prosecutor confirmed this.

An office in France is also being searched, Reuters news agency reports. The investigation is led by French investigators and has been running since November 2022. The French and Dutch authorities have been working together on this investigation for months.

The Functional Prosecutor’s Office conducted this investigation at the European headquarters at the request of the French authorities. The public prosecutor’s office cannot release more information about what the investigation is about.

Netflix previously settled a case with the Italian Public Prosecution Service. In that tax investigation, Netflix paid 55.8 million euros to the Public Prosecution Service.

