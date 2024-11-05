This article was last updated on November 5, 2024

German right-wing extremists arrested on suspicion of plotting a coup

Police arrested seven men in the German state of Saxony this morning. They are suspected of membership of a right-wing extremist terrorist organization. An eighth suspect has been arrested in Poland.

The eight are said to have founded an organization in 2020 that calls itself Saxon Separatists (SS). The group is said to hold racist and anti-Semitic ideas and reject the German constitution and rule of law.

The members are said to be convinced that the Federal Republic of Germany is on the verge of collapse. On the day that happens, the group wants to take over power in Saxony and possibly also in other East German states, according to the Public Prosecution Service.

In those states, “undesirable groups” would be expelled and the states would be given a National Socialist government. In preparation, the members trained in handling firearms and conducting patrols.

The Public Prosecution Service tracked down the group on instructions from the secret service. 450 people were deployed for the arrests. One of the men was arrested in Poland. In addition, homes and buildings were searched at twenty locations, including in Austria.

According to The Mirror one of those arrested is a politician from the right-wing radical party AfD. He would be treasurer of the AfD youth wing in Saxony and a municipal councilor in the municipality of Grimma.

Press agency DPA confirms this. A source also reports that this man appeared before the police with a gun. An officer fired two warning shots. The suspect is said to have suffered a fractured jaw. The news agency does not know how that happened.

The right wing of the AfD has been in place for a few years under supervision of the German secret service BfV.

