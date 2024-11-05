This article was last updated on November 5, 2024

Suspect of theft of Warhol artworks in Oisterwijk arrested

The police have arrested a suspect for the art theft in Oisterwijk. Last Friday there was a burglary at the art gallery MPV Gallery in Brabant. This included two works by Andy Warhol stolen.

The police carried out searches in several places today. This happened in Berkel-Enschot, Den Bosch, Oisterwijk and just across the border with Belgium. A 23-year-old man was arrested during the search in Berkel-Enschot.

A possible explosive device was found during the search in Den Bosch. The Defense Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service is investigating this.

Heavy explosives

The perpetrators used heavy explosives to enter the building, which caused extensive damage to the gallery. The explosion also shattered the windows of surrounding buildings.

The perpetrators stole four works by Warhol during the burglary. When they wanted to get away in a getaway car, the works turned out not to fit in. They left two works on the street, and took the other two with them after tearing off the frames.

As far as we know, the stolen screen prints have not yet been found.

