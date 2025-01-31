This article was last updated on January 31, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Dow Chemical scraps 1500 jobs, consequences for Terneuzen unknown

The American chemical company Dow Chemical is going to scrap 1500 jobs. That is four percent of the total number of employees. Dow ran $ 35 million in the fourth quarter of last year and hopes to save a billion dollars in partly due to these dismissals.

There is less demand for Dow products, which means that prices have fallen and the profit margins have been reduced. DOW also cuts on other costs and hopes to save 300 to 500 million dollars.

Consequences Terneuzen unknown

It is not yet known where people should disappear. The company would like to shrink mainly in Europe and Asia. The second largest factory of the chemical company is in Terneuzen, where 3500 people work; A tenth of the total number of employees of Dow.

Last week the company announced that the maintenance of the factory in Terneuzen was postponed indefinitely. That would have no consequences for the staff.

Dow mainly makes polyethylene used in packaging. The Terneuzen location is the largest employer in Zeeuws-Vlaanderen.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.