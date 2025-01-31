This article was last updated on January 31, 2025

North Koreans withdraw from front line Koersk after heavy losses

North Korean troops have not been spotted at the front line in the Koersk region for about three weeks. Ukrainian military officers report this to Ukrainian and American media.

The spokesperson for the Ukrainian unit who fights in Koersk confirms The withdrawal of the North Koreans to the KYIV Independent newspaper. Anonymous Ukrainian and American officials also report The New York Times That the troops from North Korea left the front after they had suffered heavy losses.

Earlier this month, the commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, that about half of the North Koreans sent to the front in the Russian border region, was killed or injured. In total, more than 11,000 soldiers would have been sent to Koersk.

More troops on the way

Since November last year, North Koreans are fighting on the Russian side in the war against Ukraine. They are mainly used in Koersk. They are there to support the Russian armed forces in the fight against the Ukrainian invasion that started at the beginning of August 2024.

The expectation is that the withdrawal will be temporary and that more troops will be sent again soon. For example, the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service said that he expects Pyongyang to send extra artillery units.

The country’s force of the country is considerable. “North Korea has military service and it can take ten years. Even on a relatively small population of 25 million inhabitants, you will soon talk about an army of 1.5 million,” said Professor of Korea Studies Remco Breuker

