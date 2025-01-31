No survivors after airline crash in Washington DC

A passenger jet with 64 people on board collided with a military helicopter on final approach into Reagan National Airport Wednesday night, plunging into the Potomac River six kilometres from the White House. Local authorities said Thursday they did not expect to find any survivors. The crash between the Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jet flying for American Airlines and a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk carrying three people appears to be the worst air disaster in the U.S. since 2009, when a Colgan Air Bombardier Q400 fell from the sky into a neighbourhood outside Buffalo, N.Y., killing 50.

CEO Robert Isom said Thursday. “At this time we don’t know why the military aircraft came into the path of the PSA aircraft.” The passenger jet was operated by PSA Airlines, a wholly owned subsidiary of American.

Figure skaters from the U.S. and Russia were among the passengers on American Eagle Flight 5342, which left Wichita, Kansas just before sunset Wednesday. Global Affairs Canada has not received any reports of Canadians on the flight, a spokesperson said.

Those on the flight included athletes, coaches and family members who had been in Kansas for a National Development Camp held for young skaters, U.S. Figure Skating said. “We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts,” it said in a statement. Also on the plane were 1994 World Champion pairs skaters Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, a married couple, Russian state media reported. The Kremlin said other Russian citizens were also on board.