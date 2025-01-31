Justin Trudeau on Chinese New Year

This article was last updated on January 31, 2025

“Starting today and for the next two weeks, Chinese communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Chinese New Year and the arrival of the Year of the Snake – a symbol of wisdom, introspection, and renewal.

“Chinese New Year – also known as the Spring Festival – offers families and friends an occasion to gather, share traditional meals, and exchange good wishes for the year ahead. Red lanterns and fireworks will light up the sky in communities across the country, representing good fortune and showcasing the rich cultural heritage and enduring spirit of Chinese Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

“As we celebrate together, let’s take this opportunity to reflect on the incredible contributions of the more than 1.7 million Chinese Canadians. They make Canada a more inclusive, diverse, and prosperous country.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish everyone celebrating a joyful, healthy, and auspicious Chinese New Year. May the Year of the Snake bring health, happiness, and prosperity to all.

“新年快乐! “新年快樂! Xīn Nián Kuài Lè! Sun Nin Fai Lok!”