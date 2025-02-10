This article was last updated on February 10, 2025

Tata Steel worried about steel taxes Trump: ‘Prepare us for all possible scenarios’

If Donald Trump continues his plans for import duties on steel and aluminum, Tata Steel will be hit. The steel manufacturer from Velsen warns against this. In a written response, Tata says to prepare for “all possible scenarios”.

The US President threatens to today Import duties of 25 percent on all steel and aluminum turns in the United States. He did not yet give up further details.

“Import duties always have an impact on our sales abroad,” warns Tata Steel, which is in Indian hands. The United States is important for Tata. Of all the steel that Tata makes in the Netherlands, 12 percent go to the United States.

Tata says he is in close contact with the American Chamber of Commerce, the Dutch Embassy and representatives of the European Union in the United States

Imported steel will become more expensive in America if Trump continues its plans, expects Martijn Schippers who is a customs expert at the EY consultancy and Erasmus University. “The US does import more steel from Canada, China and the United Arab Emirates, but Tata is of course also hit.”

“Many American companies do not get better from this. Think, for example, car producers who need steel from outside the US,” says Schippers. “They have to deal with higher costs and will possibly pass on to the Americans.”

The question is what the American president will really do. “You see that he wants to threaten with rates for extra income on the border, but often there is also another goal behind it,” says customs expert. “Trump also uses these kinds of threats as an instrument to enforce other concessions.”

In addition, Schippers refers to Trumps first term, when he also came up with import duties on steel. Europe then responded with levies to typical American products such as jeans and whiskey. Later the mutual taxes were reduced again.

Tata also emphasizes that in the previous term of office of Trump, the impact of the levy on Staal was finally easy. The damage was not too bad because exceptions were made for specific, high -quality steel products that America could not miss.

“In the US we supply steel for batteries for electric cars, high -quality packaging steel and other advanced and special steels that are all used and processed in the US on a daily basis,” Tata says. It is not clear whether that exception is being made again.

Theo Henrar, chairman of the FME industrial association, speaks of a déjà-vu. Henrar was director at Tata Steel Nederland in 2018, during the previous steel taxes under Trump. “That was not nice to hear,” he looks back. “If you have a long -term relationship with American companies, what are you going to do? They said:” Your steel is so special, Ship me Dutch Steel. “Our customers then started calling congress members.”

Ultimately, the levy for Dutch steel fell after an exception was made for high -quality steel. Although Henrar sees that Trump is much firmer in his second term than then, he expects this time to end with a Sisser.

“We also see that Mr Trump calls a little and then does two steps back. We have to do it on three tracks now: immediately give the Americans lick on, in the meantime stay in conversation with them and invest much more in technology. at European level. “

The European Commission says it has not yet heard anything from Washington about steel taxes. “We do not respond to general announcements without details or written clarification,” says Brussels. The committee does announce “to respond” to rates against European companies, workers and consumers.

