This article was last updated on February 10, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Malfunction at Network PlayStation after 24 hours over

PlayStation Network of the game computers of Sony PlayStation is doing it again. Since last night there was a malfunction that prevented players from gaming online. A few games that can be played offline did not work. It included the game computers PS5, PS4 and the PlayStation app.

The PlayStation servers were online again around 2 am. Sony says that everything is doing it again and has made apologies. “Everyone should now have access to online functions without any problems. Sorry for the inconvenience!”, The Japanese company writes.

Users reacted frustrated worldwide to the malfunction. Especially because of the timing because it is weekend and many gamers want to play. It was also complained that PlayStation released little information about the malfunction.

It is not clear what the malfunction has caused. Sony does not write anything about that.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.