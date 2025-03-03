This article was last updated on March 3, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Inflation is rising again: 3.8 percent in February

Inflation in the Netherlands has risen again in the past month. In February 2025 the prices of daily life were 3.8 percent higher than in the same month a year earlier. This is evident from the first, rapid calculation of the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

In January, inflation fell to 3.3 percent, but the decrease is now interrupted. It is not possible to get inflation in the Netherlands to a desired level of 2 percent or lower. That level is seen by economists as a healthy rise in price level.

Inflation in the Netherlands has also been higher than the European average. That percentage is 2.4 percent, it appears today.

Nutrition and tobacco

Statistics Netherlands compares the price level with that of a year earlier, but also with the month before. Compared to January 2025, prices rose by more than 1 percent. It should be noted that many people book their vacations in February. According to the CBS, prices are temporarily pushed up, for example by more expensive airline tickets.

In a month, the prices of food, drinks and tobacco in particular have risen. In April 2024 the excise duty on cigarettes went up. That still works in the prices, even this month. From April this will not be reflected in the inflation rate or less.

In July last year, rents rose considerably. That effect has not just disappeared after a year: it is expected that rents will go up this year.

It is also striking that the prices of industrial products have risen faster. Energy and fuel are slightly cheaper than in January.

Merchant

The fact that prices continue to rise continuously has several causes. Above all, Dutch consumers continue to spend considerably, says Peter Hein van Mulligen, chief economist of Statistics Netherlands. “We see those price increases across the board, with almost all product categories. Even if you do not include spending on tobacco and renting, inflation is on the high side.”

The Dutch government has also spent a lot of money for years, which in particular pushes the demand for staff in the service sector and thereby inflation. Probably that spending the government is not over yet. Last week the Central Planning Bureau (CPB) calculated that public finances are better than expected. That would give room to Political wishes of coalition parties Such as spending more on defense or halving the deductible faster. There is also the call to lower the energy tax.

Incidentally, the CPB expects purchasing power to rise further in 2025. In addition, the Planning Bureau looks at how much the average Dutch person will probably earn more, but also how much of that wage increase is absorbed in inflation. The CPB now assumes an inflation percentage of 3.2 percent over 2025. In the first months of this year, that percentage is therefore higher.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.