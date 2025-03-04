This article was last updated on March 4, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Is Volodymyr Zelenskyy the Problem?

The recent and very public argument between Donald Trump, JD Vance and Vladimir Zelenskyy has drawn the world’s attention and has led to a great deal of criticism by the left-leaning, anti-Trump media about how Donald Trump was disrespectful to a leader whose nation is fighting a critical war for the “freedom of the world”. You’d almost think that the media has forgotten this bit of history from June 2022:

Here’s a quote from the story as covered by NBC News in October 2022:

“It’s become routine since Russia invaded Ukraine: President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak by phone whenever the U.S. announces a new package of military assistance for Kyiv.

But a phone call between the two leaders in June played out differently from previous ones, according to four people familiar with the call. Biden had barely finished telling Zelenskyy he’d just greenlighted another $1 billion in U.S. military assistance for Ukraine when Zelenskyy started listing all the additional help he needed and wasn’t getting. Biden lost his temper, the people familiar with the call said. The American people were being quite generous, and his administration and the U.S. military were working hard to help Ukraine, he said, raising his voice, and Zelenskyy could show a little more gratitude.“

Does this sound familiar in any way?

Here’s more from NBC:

“Before the June 15 (2022) phone call, the president’s frustrations with Zelenskyy had been building for weeks, three people familiar with the call said. Biden and some of his top aides felt that the administration was doing as much as it could as quickly as it could but that Zelenskyy continued to focus publicly on only what wasn’t being done.“

And, to close:

“After the pushback Zelenskyy got in their June phone call, his team decided to try to defuse tensions, concluding it wasn’t productive to have friction with the U.S. president, according to two sources familiar with the Ukraine government’s view, congressional aides and two European officials.

Zelenskyy responded publicly that day by thanking Biden for the promised assistance.

“I had an important conversation with U.S. President Biden today,” he said in videotaped remarks. “I am grateful for this support. It is especially important for our defense in Donbas.”

Here’s the NBC News video which covers the story:

[embedded content]

If you take this story into consideration, it would certainly appear that Zelenskyy has bought into his own press, believing that he is a rockstar world leader. One would have to wonder, however, if he isn’t the one with the behavioural problem? It would seem, at the very least, that Zelenskyy believes that he is entitled to an unending supply of free arms from the United States, a nation that has already supplied him with over $120 billion in military, humanitarian and financial aid.

Isn’t it fascinating how the 21st century mainstream media has become just like the media portrayed in George Orwell’s 1984 where history is memory holed when it becomes inconvenient to the deep state’s narrative, in this case, it’s anti-Trump mantra?

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.