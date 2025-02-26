This article was last updated on February 26, 2025

Top woman Nancy McKinstry leaves at Wolters Kluwer, share drops

She is one of the longest -serving and best -paid chairs of the companies in the AEX and also the only woman: Nancy McKinstry. Next year, the 66-year-old top woman will retire, after having been at the helm of the Dutch information supplier Wolters Kluwer for more than twenty years.

This morning the company announced its departure at the presentation of the annual figures and this immediately led to a decrease in the market value of the company. In the past hours, the share fell by more than eight percent.

The American McKinstry became chairman of Wolters Kluwer in 2003. Under its board, the company changed a publishing house aimed at educational and scientific books to a successful, global provider with digital information and software. The departure of the top woman who made this switch to the digital world with the company is therefore hard on investors. McKinstry has also been high in international for years.

McKinstry has been in the top ten of best paid CEOs of companies that are located in the Netherlands for many years. She has been earning more than ten million euros a year for years. Last year the top woman earned 15.6 million euros, investigated the people’s newspaper.

Wolters Kluwer originated from the merger in 1987 of publishers Kluwer and Wolters Samson, both mainly focused on education. The merger came about because Kluwer wanted to prevent it from being taken over by another publishing house, Elsevier, with which Kluwer says too much differed in business philosophy.

The new publisher spent years, among other things, the Bosatlas. When McKinstry took over the company in 2003, things were not going well. Earlier this year, McKinstry told an interview that she saw herself as someone who had to bring about change to the company by helping it make the step to the internet, among other things. “I was an insider on the one hand, because I already knew the sector, but on the other hand I was an outsider as an American at a Dutch company and as a woman. In retrospect that was a very strong combination in the process of people Realize that the company had to change. “

In 2007 the company decided to sell its educational branch and focus more on information provision. The company provides all kinds of sectors, such as health care and the legal sector with information and software solutions.

McKinstry itself comes from a small town in Connecticut. “My mother was a teacher at a kindergarten and she brought me a focus on education.” After her studies, McKinstry first worked at telecom companies before she entered the information sector.

Today Wolters Kluwer still publishes some books; Mainly study books on taxation. The company is now active in more than 180 countries and employs more than 21,000 people. The company is increasingly investing in artificial intelligence in recent years. In an interview this year, McKinstry said that more than fifty percent of the company’s income use a form of artificial intelligence.

Last year, the company’s profit rose by eight percent, to 1.6 billion euros, the annual figures presented this morning showed. The company gets the majority of its turnover from North America. Since McKinstry took over the company in 2003, the share increased enormously. From ten euros in 2003 to around 172 euros yesterday.

The AEX summit with McKinstry’s departure will probably not only consist of men; Stacey Caywood, who is now at the helm at the Health Branch of Wolters Kluwer, is presented as a successor.

