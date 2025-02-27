This article was last updated on February 27, 2025

Meta apologizes for horrible images on Instagram

Meta apologized after Instagram users had accidentally seen all kinds of horrible images. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp says that the problem has since been resolved.

Some people got to see all kinds of violent and shocking images on their personal Reels page, which are short videos. That happened worldwide.

For example, a user saw more than ten videos of fights and images on which someone is shot. On Reddit, among others, people wondered what was going on with Instagram. “Why is my Instagram feed filled today with death, murder and delivery?” People reported to see images of multiple shootings, dead bodies and assaults. “I removed my Instagram,” someone writes. “So many horrible deaths.”

Even with the so -called content filter on the most sensitive position, with which users can limit sensitive content of accounts that they cannot follow, users saw, among other things, fierce fights, fatal accidents and even murders.

Normally that kind of images are banned by Instagram, but something went wrong. “We have solved the problem that made some users see content that should not have been recommended,” says Meta in a statement in the hands of CNBC. “We apologize for the error.”

