Laura Dern’s Teen Daughter Jaya Has More Than Boyfriends On Her Mind

Laura Dern’s career is going great guns, but her best friend and red carpet companion is always her daughter Jaya, 15. Jaya’s father is handsome musician Ben Harper – her parents divorced amicably in 2013. Jaya loves dressing up for Hollywood events, but Laura has set a good example for her daughter – both are Time’s Up activists. What’s more, Jaya also participates in MeToo events, gun safety demonstrations, and the Freedom for Immigration march. And she’s only a sophomore in high school!

Photo: Laura Dern and daughter Jaya Harper shopping in Brentwood

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

