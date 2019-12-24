This Year’s Best Memes

A sloth walks into a bar mansion in pursuit of love with an affable virgin, and a girl holding a tray of Fiji water bottles captivates a nation with her smoldering smize. Kanye West holds a Sunday Service on a hill at Coachella, and it looks a lot like Teletubbies. Gen Z unmoors an entire generation with the simple "ok boomer." These are just a few of the best memes of the year, and I cannot pick a favorite.

What will be this year's Blue/Black vs. White/Gold Dress or Laurel vs. Yanny? It's too soon to call it…but my money is on the incredible Keke Palmer/Dick Cheney "Sorry to this man" meme. But 2019 has been a great year for memes.

Ahead, some of the best so far.

Baby Yoda: an icon no less culturally relevant than Harry Styles or slime.

Marriage Story is so well acted that ScarJo and Adam Driver could literally be fighting about Baby Yoda and I would believe them.

If you are not in the headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you, perhaps steer clear of Twitter.

The "I'm gonna tell my kids" meme format is an unbelievably effective storytelling tool. Especially when used to liken internet boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to Foodgod, née Jonathan Cheban, number one Kardashian henchman and lover of Instagram foods like caviar hot dogs.

What started as Kylie's way of waking up an already-awake Stormi in her office tour YouTube video turned into a banger of its own. But then Kylie made "Rise and Shine" merch and took it too far.

An aside: here's how to turn it into your morning wake-up alarm.

A universal story told on this viral kombucha woman's face. Not unlike the mental gymnastics many of us go through on a first date: Will I marry this person? Maybe? No. No I most certainly will not, goodbye forever.

Who knew such a simple retort as "ok boomer" could be so polarizing?

I didn't know how badly I wanted to watch a video of Keke Palmer not knowing who Dick Cheney was until I watched it.

Oh, to be a Starbucks cup or a Juul on the set of Game of Thrones.

Everyone, even Tom Hanks, can have a hot girl summer.

Who knew this simple sentence construction would become so popular?

It's impossible to listen to "Old Town Road" without dancing like this.

Some of you have never not Tweeted out every single thought that crosses your mind and it shows.

It wouldn't be a 2019 meme list without a nod to Bran the Broken who did literally nothing for years (justice for Meera Reed!!) and still scored the sweetest gig in Westeros.

For those of us who are die-hard #TeamTormund.

Kanye's Coachella Sunday Service didn't not look like Teletubbies.

I mean, she dropped a surprise live album AND a documentary in one 24-hour period. A lot to take in.

Is self-care a love language in 2019?

An egg recently won the title of most-liked photo on Instagram, a title that, until recently, was held by Kylie Jenner for her photo announcing the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster.

Yes, it's a lot to unpack. And we have a proposed theory: Could the Kardashians be behind said egg? A certain Kris Jenner, perhaps?

Perhaps the most important presence on The Golden Globes red carpet this year was that of Fiji Girl. The model's job was to hand out Fiji water bottles to stars on the carpet, and she wound up photobombing many of them whilst also serving lewks.

Let her story be an inspiration and reminder that all we need to do is find our light, and the rest will fall into place.

Oh, Sloth Girl. You didn't make it past Night One on The Bachelor, but we will never forget you. And you have been immortalized on the internet forever. Thank you for committing to your costume for the entirety of the episode.

Sometimes, what Marie Kondo teaches us about shirts can be applied to all aspects of life. Get rid of anything (read: anyone) in your life that does not spark joy for you!

If you were Sandra Bullock in Bird Box, what would it take for the entity to convince you to take off your blindfold? Harry Styles?

TFW Glenn Close eyes her competition for Best Actress at the Golden Globes.

Honorable mention: When Lady Gaga thought Rami Malek was her waiter.

When a video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing on a rooftop made the rounds on the interwebs recently, conservatives tried to use it against her. It backfired…and only revealed AOC to be a good dancer!

Now there's a Twitter account pairing the video with a bunch of different songs, and it is everything.

We dare you not to feel motivated and affirmed by this glorious video by Dontè Colley.

