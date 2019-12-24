Nordstrom Sale

Friends, the home stretch is nigh. Not only is the holiday crunch reaching its crescendo, but the actual calendar year of 2019 is sprinting for the finish line — and we’re all standing on the sidelines waiting to douse it in Gatorade, because we’re desperate for a few days of respite from this annual marathon. However, before we log off completely, there’s one virtual present that we can’t leave unwrapped.

The big news? Nordstrom’s much-anticipated Half-Yearly sale starts tomorrow. We bet that even if you’re the Superman Superperson of Holiday preparedness, there’s one thing you still need to snag — or perhaps you’ve held out on a little something for the most important person on the list: you! No matter what your status, this is an assortment worth browsing, and luckily we’ve done most of the legwork for you. Click through to peek the best of what’s on sale at Nordstrom right now, and check back for updates tomorrow when this epic sale goes live.

Laura Mercier Flawless Skin Infusion de Rose Nourishing Set, $, available at Nordstrom

Alo Airlift High Waist Capris, $, available at Nordstrom

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Tote, $, available at Nordstrom

megababe Sunny Pits Aluminum Free Deodorant, $, available at Nordstrom

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe, $, available at Nordstrom

Dickies Twill Jumpsuit, $, available at Nordstrom

Oribe Jumbo Size Beautiful Color Shampoo & Conditioner Set, $, available at Nordstrom

Sperry Saltwater Rain Boot, $, available at Nordstrom

