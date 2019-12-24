O’shea Jackson Jr: Straight Outta Woodland Hills

We can’t imagine rapper Ice Cube ever going to a farmer’s market, but his lookalike son O’Shea Jackson Jr and his girlfriend had a good time at the Studio City farmer’s market today. O’Shea played his father in Straight Outta Compton and DOES resemble him, except for one important thing – Ice Cube is always scowling and O’Shea is usually smiling. O’Shea filmed scenes for Ingrid Goes West at our house a few years ago, and he was surprisingly friendly and well-spoken. Turns out he graduated from USC…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

