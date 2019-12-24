Amitabh Bachchan to skip National Film Awards ceremony due to poor health

The National Film Awards, that are set to take place on Monday, will honour Amitabh Bachchan with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. However, Big B won't be able to attend the awards ceremony in New Delhi due to health concerns.
"Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets," he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets ..
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2019
