Aretha Franklin’s Life Story Is Loaded With Scandal

Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker started filming Respect in New York – she plays Aretha Franklin and he plays her father, the popular Baptist minister Clarence Franklin. We can’t help but wonder HOW detailed this sordid bio will be. Clarence was known to be highly promiscuous and, in fact, had a baby with a 12 year old member of his congregation – with NO apparent repercussions! Aretha went on to have HER first baby at 12 also, (named Clarence!) supposedly with a school friend – she actually had TWO children with different fathers before she was fifteen! THAT’s just the beginning – this is going to be a startling life story!

