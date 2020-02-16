Filmfare Awards 2020: Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan bring the house down

The Filmfare Awards 2020 took place on Saturday night in Guwahati, Assam. Many A-list celebrities were in attendance for their performances and even took home the coveted black lady. From Ranveer Singh to Kartik Aaryan, everyone burnt the dance floor with their performances.
The night is now #Kesari! @akshaykumar #Filmfare tonight at 9PM!
It’s always a ‘Good Newwz’ when he’s performing on stage! Watch him make everyone groove along at the #FilmfareAwards2020 tonight at 9 PM. @filmfare @akshaykumar
The evergreen Madhuri Dixit showcased a stunning performance on her hit songs.
Redefines grace everytime she sets her foot on the stage! @madhuridixitnene #Filmfare at tonight 9 PM!
Inki adaayein kar dengi ek baar phir hum sab ko ghayal???? Dekhiye @madhuridixitnene ki yeh haseen performance, aaj raat 9 baje, #FilmfareAwards2020 par.
Varun Dhawan grooved to beats of Street Dancer 3D songs.
@varundvn sets the stage ablaze with this performance! #Filmfare Tonight at 9 PM!
Kartik Aaryan took us back to the 90s as he paid tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
Agar trailer aisa hai toh socho performance kaisi hogi? Don’t miss the heartthrob, @kartikaaryan’s amazing act at #FilmfareAwards2020 tonight at 9 PM. @filmfare
