This Is Alec Baldwin’s Life

How different Alec Baldwin’s life would be if he had never met his wife Hilaria. Alec had earned a reputation in Hollywood as being “difficult” to put it mildly. He argued with directors, made demands on the set, and attacked paparazzi. He’s been forced to go to anger management classes and a parenting course, before he could communicate with daughter Ireland. A contentious divorce from Kim Basinger and twitter battles enhanced his negative image. Eight years ago Hilaria came along and four babies later he is posing at Disneyland with the family and on good terms with Ireland again…(Ireland is with her musician boyfriend Corey Harper)

