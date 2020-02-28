Everybody Should Have A Mother Like Jennifer Garner

We are always astonished at what a loving and caring mother Jennifer Garner seems to be. And she’s a MOVIE STAR, to boot! Regular everyday moms are rarely as attentive to their children- Jennifer walks or drives her three kids to school every day and picks them up after school. When she’s not available, their father Ben Affleck does the job. She also escorts them to and from church every Sunday. These lucky kids must really feel loved. It also illustrates Ben Affleck’s recent comment that his divorce from Jennifer is the biggest regret of his life.

Above, Jennifer kisses Seraphina and Samuel as she tucks them into the back seat.

