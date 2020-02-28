Raghubir Yadav’s wife says the actor has an illegitimate son with Sanjay Mishra’s wife

Actor Raghubir Yadav's wife Purnima Kharga has reportedly filed for divorce while accusing her husband of adultery and desertion. While speaking to a portal, she also said that Raghubir was having an affair with actor Sanjay Mishra's wife and also had an illegitimate 14-year-old son with her.

As quoted by the portal, Purnima claimed that Raghubir was living in with Mishra's wife. She also revealed that Raghubir fell in love with another woman, seven years after their marriage. The woman in question here is writer-director Nandita Das. However, Nandita later left him as she was in love with someone else. The actor then started living in the same flat as Sanjay Mishra, and would often visit him for lunch and dinner. That's how he got closer to Mishra's wife Roshni Achreja.

Purnima also added that she did not stop her child from meeting Raghubir but he has now blocked their son on his phone. She also added that she doesn't receive her monthly alimony of Rs 40,000 on time. Along with divorce, Purnima has also claimed alimony of Rs 10 crore and a monthly maintenance of Rs 1 lakh.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to back Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results