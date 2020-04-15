Gwen Stefani Gave Blake Shelton Another Haircut On The Tonight Show

As we navigate the stress and uncertainty around COVID-19, celebrities and talk show hosts are finding ways to connect and provide some much-needed levity during trying times. Among the top quarantine activities for Hollywood’s elite? At-home beauty routines.

Hilary Duff dyed her hair an existential blue, Ariana Grande navigated her way through press-on nails, and more than one celebrity has gone pink. But the most surprisingly entertaining celebrity quarantine couple has to be Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who have documented not one, but two at-home haircuts for the world to see.

During the country star’s remote interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Shelton was interrupted by Stefani, who had already planned to give her boyfriend yet another quarantine haircut during that time slot. “This interview — I wanted to do it, but we actually have a schedule that we already had lined up for today and I don’t think we can put it off any longer,” Shelton said, adding that he chose to grow out his mullet “as a symbol of hope” during the pandemic.

Fallon could not contain his laughter as Stefani confidently showed up with the clippers and began working on the sides of his hair. “How’s the mullet? Is it long enough?” Shelton asked, to which Fallon responded, “Not long enough, man, you can get it longer. But it’s getting close. I like those sides coming off.” Stefani also commented that it’s an honor to get to cut the hair of “the all-time greatest country star.” She even shaved a “J” and an “F” into his hair, upon Fallon’s request.

.@blakeshelton asks @gwenstefani to shave a “J” & an “F” into his head for Jimmy Fallon! 💇‍♂️ https://t.co/kdspV833qj #FallonAtHome pic.twitter.com/1yP29TGqgv

— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 14, 2020

This isn’t the first time Stefani has given her country-star partner a haircut, and it certainly won’t be the last. Back in March, earlier in their isolation period, the couple documented Shelton’s mullet progress. If Fallon’s show is any indication, it looks like we’ll continue to get personal updates on the business-in-the-back, party-in-the-front style for months to come. We don’t hate it.

