Kim And Cher: Is Imitation The Sincerest Form Of Flattery?

Kim Kardashian says she has always been a big fan of Cher – and she HAS been known to dress up as Cher on Halloween. Kim was also seen with friends in the audience at Cher’s 2018 concert in Las Vegas. Cher and Kim have also been photographed at some Armenian events. Does all that mean Cher won’t be just a LITTLE irritated by the fact that Kim obviously imitated her perfume ad? Note that both ads are black and white, feature an oversize fragrance bottle, and the same hairstyle. Maybe Cher will take it as a compliment –or maybe not…

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results