Friends Reunion: So Close And Yet So Far

Seems like the cast of Friends has been dropping hints about their upcoming reunion for YEARS now – they finally agreed to do it and be the big draw when HBO Max launches its streaming service in May. The reunion was scheduled to film on March 23 – 24 on the show’s original Warner Bros set, BUT coronavirus shut them down. Bad news for HBO Max’s debut, which will go on with Friends reruns instead. The reunion WILL be rescheduled and cast members definitely are up for it – they’re getting paid almost 3 million each for the special– remember, during the last season of Friends they each earned a historic million dollars an episode.

Photo: NBC

