Marvel Studios releases Avengers: Endgame easter egg related to Iron Man and it will make you emotional 

Actor Robert Downey Jr. was the one who kick-started the 10-year journey of Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man. The film Avengers: Endgame, that released in April last year, bid adieu to his iconic role during the climax action sequence between him and Thanos (Josh Brolin). Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the film served as the final outing as the Avengers fought the final battle together.

While the phase 4 will move forward without Tony Stark, new Avengers: Endgame egg confirms that he was always the heart of the team. Marvel Studios shared two images on their official Twitter account in which the team has assembled to enter the Quantum Realm. The fists are placed over the portal which looks like an arc reactor of Iron Man. It was the gift from Pepper Potts which meant Tony had a heart.

The farewell of Iron Man was quite an emotional one in the film. The film went on to become the biggest blockbuster of all breaking James Cameron's record of Avatar.

