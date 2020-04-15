Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana look uncanny in their Simpson avatar

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana took to their Instagram handle to share a picture of themselves in their Simpsons avatar. In the post shared by Arjun Kapoor, he is seen along with his sister Anshula Kapoor's Simpson Avatar, while Ayushamnna Khurrana's avatar is accompanied by wife Tahira Kashyap.

Arjun Kapoor compared himself to Bart Simpson and his sister to Lisa Simpson. Sharing their Simpson avatar, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "She's the Lisa to my Bart, and I'm sure she thinks I'm just as annoying as Bart. The resemblance is uncanny though,"

“anshulakapoor & I do agree on one thing. The Simpsons just keeps getting better!!! Can't wait to binge-watch the new season…@disneyplushotstarpremium #TheSimpsonsAreHere," his caption further read.

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Apr 15, 2020 at 1:38am PDT

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana sharing his Simpson avatar, wrote, “We are not as mad together, or so we hope @tahirakashyap. But we sure are crazy about The Simpsons! All other fans out there, say "Woah Mama", and head to @DisneyPlusHotstarPremium because the funniest family in the world is here!”

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Apr 15, 2020 at 3:20am PDT

The Simpsons is an acclaimed American sitcom revolving around the lives of the Simpson family. The series begins streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium from April 15.

