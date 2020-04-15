Rajesh Kumar spreads awareness about Coronavirus as his iconic character Rosesh Sarabhai from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is one of the best sitcoms that Indian television has seen. From Maya Sarabhai’s high-class terms to Monisha Sarabhai’s middle-class references, the show left the audience in splits. While the show made a digital comeback for the second season, the fans can’t seem to get enough of their characters. Rajesh Kumar, who played Rosesh Sarabhai on the show, had these little poems that were quite the highlight.

As the country sits tight in the extended lockdown, Rajesh Kumar decided to reminisce about his character as Rosesh and wrote a few poems to spread awareness about the disease and the importance of staying back at home. Watching this video, you will definitely want to binge-watch the show, all over again! Helping Mumbai Police out, Rajesh Kumar is making this lockdown a lot more entertaining.

Take a look at it.

For all rosesh poetry fans.. here is the video version of all poems.. courtsey #MumbaiPolice. Chahe jao Paris ya phir Rome.. U will be safe if you stay at home. Keep watching Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai every day at 10am only on @starbharat . Whooopie! Whoooopieeee!! @sumeetraghvan @rupaliganguly @deven_bhojani @jd_majethia . . . . #sarabhaivssarabhai #actorslife #poem #poetry #igers #postoftheday #quarantine #tuesdaymotivation #motivation #washyourhands #socialdistancing

Rosesh Sarabhai’s poems are truly never going to go out of style!

