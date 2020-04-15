Anushka Sharma’s latest selfie with Virat Kohli is all things love!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been very actively urging people to take care of themselves by staying indoors as much as possible. They have also contributed to various funds to combat Coronavirus and have also urged people not to abandon their pets during these trying times. Apart from doing all the social work that they can, they have also been spending quality time together.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to share a cute picture with Virat Kohli where they’re seen posing with the angel filter. Anushka captioned the picture as, “Felt cute. Might delete later.” Their pictures are flawless no matter how they pose and they have been giving us major couple goals.

Take a look at it.

All we want to say is, that they truly make our lockdown mood better!

