Is Coronavirus Wrecking Megan Fox’s Marriage?

An observant paparazzi in Malibu noticed that Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox do NOT seem to be living together. Has the pandemic driven them apart? Brian is living in Malibu while Megan and their kids appear to be living in Calabasas. They sometimes meet together with their three young sons at a market in Malibu and afterward go home their separate ways. Brian has finally started wearing a mask and gloves when he meets his friends for coffee. (The photo above was taken two weeks ago)

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results