What We Didn’t Know About Megan Fox’s Marriage

June 1, 2020 Janet Charlton Hollywood Gossip 0

Megan Fox’s marriage could be more problematic than we realized. She and Brian Austin Green have three sons – the oldest is 8 – and all three boys have very long hair and dress like girls. This week Megan took her three boys to a building where the office of a well known gender identity psychologist is located, and they stayed for around two hours. Gender identity is a complicated issue and can be problematic if parents don’t agree on how to address it. Whether this contributed to their split is not known, but certainly a possibility. The photo above is from last fall when Megan and Brian were still together.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

