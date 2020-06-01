What We Didn’t Know About Megan Fox’s Marriage

Megan Fox’s marriage could be more problematic than we realized. She and Brian Austin Green have three sons – the oldest is 8 – and all three boys have very long hair and dress like girls. This week Megan took her three boys to a building where the office of a well known gender identity psychologist is located, and they stayed for around two hours. Gender identity is a complicated issue and can be problematic if parents don’t agree on how to address it. Whether this contributed to their split is not known, but certainly a possibility. The photo above is from last fall when Megan and Brian were still together.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results